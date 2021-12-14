The Williams Companies Inc. (NYSE: WMB) Stock: Instant Disaster Or Awesome Opportunity?

In today’s recent session, 2.14 million shares of the The Williams Companies Inc. (NYSE:WMB) have been traded, and its beta is 1.46. Most recently the company’s share price was $26.42, and it changed around $0.18 or 0.69% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $31.86B. WMB at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $29.89, offering almost -13.13% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $19.85, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 24.87% since then. We note from The Williams Companies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 8.43 million.

The Williams Companies Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 25 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended WMB as a Hold, whereas 17 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. The Williams Companies Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.28 for the current quarter.

The Williams Companies Inc. (NYSE:WMB) trade information

Instantly WMB has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.69% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 27.99 on Monday, 12/13/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.61%. The company’s shares are currently up 30.87% year-to-date, but still down -3.95% over the last five days. On the other hand, The Williams Companies Inc. (NYSE:WMB) is -9.17% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $31.41, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 15.89% from its current value. Analyst projections state that WMB is forecast to be at a low of $28.00 and a high of $34.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -28.69% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -5.98% from its current level to reach the projected low.

The Williams Companies Inc. (WMB) estimates and forecasts

The Williams Companies Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -5.44 percent over the past six months and at a 12.73% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 13.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 12.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 233.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 21.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.06 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect The Williams Companies Inc. to make $2.12 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.75 billion and $2.09 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 17.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 1.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 17.30%. The Williams Companies Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -75.90% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 5.00% per year for the next five years.

WMB Dividends

The Williams Companies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 21 and February 25. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 6.25 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.64. It is important to note, however, that the 6.25% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

The Williams Companies Inc. (NYSE:WMB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.21% of The Williams Companies Inc. shares, and 85.72% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 85.90%. The Williams Companies Inc. stock is held by 1,251 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 8.94% of the shares, which is about 108.68 million shares worth $2.89 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 8.28% or 100.6 million shares worth $2.67 billion as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 49.54 million shares worth $1.32 billion, making up 4.08% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select held roughly 32.44 million shares worth around $801.01 million, which represents about 2.67% of the total shares outstanding.