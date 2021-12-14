Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN): A Disaster In The Making Or A Gold Mine?

In today’s recent session, 2.43 million shares of the Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) have been traded, and its beta is 2.13. Most recently the company’s share price was $38.22, and it changed around -$3.89 or -9.24% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $8.68B. RUN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $100.93, offering almost -164.08% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $37.42, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 2.09% since then. We note from Sunrun Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 5.16 million.

Sunrun Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 22 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended RUN as a Hold, whereas 17 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Sunrun Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter.

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) trade information

Instantly RUN has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -9.24% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 45.59 on Monday, 12/13/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.17%. The company’s shares are currently down -39.31% year-to-date, but still up 4.36% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) is -27.55% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $73.18, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 47.77% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RUN is forecast to be at a low of $28.10 and a high of $91.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -138.1% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 26.48% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Sunrun Inc. (RUN) estimates and forecasts

Sunrun Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -2.46 percent over the past six months and at a 90.48% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 1.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 102.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -33.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 71.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 18 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $412.03 million in revenue for the current quarter. 15 analysts expect Sunrun Inc. to make $410.26 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $320.41 million and $334.79 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 28.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 22.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -5.20%. Sunrun Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -684.20% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 47.82% per year for the next five years.

RUN Dividends

Sunrun Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 23 and February 28.

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.17% of Sunrun Inc. shares, and 98.73% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 103.02%. Sunrun Inc. stock is held by 700 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 12.47% of the shares, which is about 25.82 million shares worth $1.14 billion.

FMR, LLC, with 10.38% or 21.49 million shares worth $945.78 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Select Portfolios – Technology and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 6.42 million shares worth $370.5 million, making up 3.10% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 5.51 million shares worth around $242.52 million, which represents about 2.66% of the total shares outstanding.