Risk-Taking Investors May Find Sumo Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: SUMO) Worth A Gamble.

In the last trading session, 1.09 million shares of the Sumo Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.78, and it changed around $0.04 or 0.29% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.60B. SUMO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $46.37, offering almost -236.5% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $12.90, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 6.39% since then. We note from Sumo Logic Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.09 million.

Sumo Logic Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended SUMO as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Sumo Logic Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.15 for the current quarter.

Sumo Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) trade information

Instantly SUMO has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.29% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 16.44 on Monday, 12/13/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.18%. The company’s shares are currently down -51.78% year-to-date, but still up 0.73% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sumo Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) is -18.94% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20.78, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 33.69% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SUMO is forecast to be at a low of $16.00 and a high of $30.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -117.71% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -16.11% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Sumo Logic Inc. (SUMO) estimates and forecasts

Sumo Logic Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -30.68 percent over the past six months and at a 25.37% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 0.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -150.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -128.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 16.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $60.05 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Sumo Logic Inc. to make $64.19 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jan 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $49.12 million and $54.15 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 22.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 18.50%.

SUMO Dividends

Sumo Logic Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on June 03.

Sumo Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.80% of Sumo Logic Inc. shares, and 68.53% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 70.50%. Sumo Logic Inc. stock is held by 187 institutions, with Greylock XIII GP, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 10.02% of the shares, which is about 11.06 million shares worth $228.38 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 5.95% or 6.57 million shares worth $135.68 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 2.52 million shares worth $52.01 million, making up 2.28% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.4 million shares worth around $49.46 million, which represents about 2.17% of the total shares outstanding.