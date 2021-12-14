Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) Stock: Does It Have More Upside?

In today’s recent session, 0.82 million shares of the Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) have been traded, and its beta is 1.45. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.38, and it changed around $0.19 or 2.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.20B. BTU at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.83, offering almost -111.41% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.71, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 81.77% since then. We note from Peabody Energy Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 7.12 million.

Peabody Energy Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended BTU as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Peabody Energy Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.47 for the current quarter.

Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) trade information

Instantly BTU has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.07% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 10.44 on Monday, 12/13/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.15%. The company’s shares are currently up 281.33% year-to-date, but still down -4.87% over the last five days. On the other hand, Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) is -20.43% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 37.47% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BTU is forecast to be at a low of $10.00 and a high of $24.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -155.86% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -6.61% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 168.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 137.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 6.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $833.13 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Peabody Energy Corporation to make $847.2 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $671 million and $737.2 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 24.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 14.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 28.10%.

BTU Dividends

Peabody Energy Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 02 and February 07.

Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.11% of Peabody Energy Corporation shares, and 64.34% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 65.07%. Peabody Energy Corporation stock is held by 165 institutions, with Elliott Investment Management L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 25.30% of the shares, which is about 28.92 million shares worth $229.31 million.

State Street Corporation, with 6.41% or 7.32 million shares worth $58.07 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 1.96 million shares worth $15.58 million, making up 1.72% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 1.63 million shares worth around $26.05 million, which represents about 1.43% of the total shares outstanding.