PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE: PD) Could Soon Experience A Sharp Increase In Its Share Price.

In the last trading session, 1.31 million shares of the PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $34.00, and it changed around -$0.48 or -1.39% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.05B. PD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $58.36, offering almost -71.65% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $29.15, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 14.26% since then. We note from PagerDuty Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.21 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.20 million.

PagerDuty Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended PD as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. PagerDuty Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.09 for the current quarter.

PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD) trade information

Instantly PD has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.39% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 38.31 on Monday, 12/13/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.25%. The company’s shares are currently down -18.47% year-to-date, but still up 7.59% over the last five days. On the other hand, PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD) is -18.37% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.19 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 13.61 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $54.38, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 37.48% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PD is forecast to be at a low of $45.00 and a high of $66.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -94.12% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -32.35% from its current level to reach the projected low.

PagerDuty Inc. (PD) estimates and forecasts

PagerDuty Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -16.32 percent over the past six months and at a -41.67% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 0.20%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 28.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $70.04 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect PagerDuty Inc. to make $73.67 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jan 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 24.30%.

PagerDuty Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -12.70% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 30.00% per year for the next five years.

PD Dividends

PagerDuty Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around December 01 and December 06.

PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 13.48% of PagerDuty Inc. shares, and 86.05% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 99.45%. PagerDuty Inc. stock is held by 323 institutions, with ARK Investment Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 11.76% of the shares, which is about 10.0 million shares worth $414.07 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 10.16% or 8.63 million shares worth $357.45 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Growth Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 6.85 million shares worth $286.09 million, making up 8.06% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Growth Fd held roughly 3.12 million shares worth around $133.5 million, which represents about 3.67% of the total shares outstanding.