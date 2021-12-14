OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OGI) Surprises Bears With Its Outlook.

In today’s recent session, 1.81 million shares of the OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) have been traded, and its beta is 1.15. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.86, and it changed around -$0.03 or -1.59% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $751.60M. OGI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.45, offering almost -246.77% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.28, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 31.18% since then. We note from OrganiGram Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 7.18 million.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) trade information

Instantly OGI has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.59% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.1300 on Monday, 12/13/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.68%. The company’s shares are currently up 42.11% year-to-date, but still up 1.07% over the last five days. On the other hand, OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) is -14.48% up in the 30-day period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.65, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 29.81% from its current value. Analyst projections state that OGI is forecast to be at a low of $1.97 and a high of $4.46. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -139.78% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -5.91% from its current level to reach the projected low.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI) estimates and forecasts

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -38.64 percent over the past six months and at a 66.67% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 14.00%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 52.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $23.82 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect OrganiGram Holdings Inc. to make $25.23 million in revenue for the quarter ending Feb 2022.

OGI Dividends

OrganiGram Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around January 10 and January 14.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 19.63% of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. shares, and 15.16% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 18.87%. OrganiGram Holdings Inc. stock is held by 169 institutions, with ETF Managers Group, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 8.78% of the shares, which is about 26.34 million shares worth $60.58 million.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd., with 1.62% or 4.86 million shares worth $11.17 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 26.34 million shares worth $60.58 million, making up 8.78% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF held roughly 4.86 million shares worth around $10.73 million, which represents about 1.62% of the total shares outstanding.