NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: NRXP): How It Has Performed & Trended

In the last trading session, 1.05 million shares of the NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) were traded, and its beta was 0.37. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.76, and it changed around -$0.13 or -2.21% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $397.21M. NRXP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $76.99, offering almost -1236.63% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.07, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 29.34% since then. We note from NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 4.31 million.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) trade information

Instantly NRXP has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.21% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.61 on Monday, 12/13/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.86%. The company’s shares are currently down -76.39% year-to-date, but still down -3.27% over the last five days. On the other hand, NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) is -10.56% down in the 30-day period.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRXP) estimates and forecasts

NRXP Dividends

NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in January.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 64.98% of NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 4.00% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 11.42%. NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 21 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 1.19% of the shares, which is about 0.64 million shares worth $7.41 million.

Linden Advisors LP, with 0.68% or 0.36 million shares worth $4.23 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 0.6 million shares worth $7.0 million, making up 1.12% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 34475.0 shares worth around $0.54 million, which represents about 0.06% of the total shares outstanding.