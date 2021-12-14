MIND Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MIND): Today’s Most Interesting Shares

In the last trading session, 4.0 million shares of the MIND Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) were traded, and its beta was 1.87. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.37, and it changed around -$0.1 or -6.80% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $19.10M. MIND currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.29, offering almost -140.15% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.36, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 0.73% since then. We note from MIND Technology Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 60330.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 80.34K.

MIND Technology Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended MIND as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. MIND Technology Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.06 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

MIND Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) trade information

Instantly MIND has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.80% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.6499 on Monday, 12/13/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.96%. The company’s shares are currently down -38.84% year-to-date, but still down -13.29% over the last five days. On the other hand, MIND Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) is -14.91% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 29090.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.33 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 31.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MIND is forecast to be at a low of $2.00 and a high of $2.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -45.99% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -45.99% from its current level to reach the projected low.

MIND Technology Inc. (MIND) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 75.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 100.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 50.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $9.73 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect MIND Technology Inc. to make $10.37 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jan 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 62.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 16.60%. MIND Technology Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -83.50% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 15.00% per year for the next five years.

MIND Dividends

MIND Technology Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around December 03 and December 08.

MIND Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.72% of MIND Technology Inc. shares, and 24.92% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 26.71%. MIND Technology Inc. stock is held by 31 institutions, with Ariel Investments, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 6.01% of the shares, which is about 0.83 million shares worth $1.56 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 5.53% or 0.76 million shares worth $1.43 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 0.49 million shares worth $0.95 million, making up 3.57% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.17 million shares worth around $0.32 million, which represents about 1.20% of the total shares outstanding.