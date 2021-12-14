Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: KRBP)’s Outlook Shocks Bears.

In the last trading session, 1.6 million shares of the Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.83, and it changed around -$0.22 or -10.73% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $28.97M. KRBP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.50, offering almost -910.93% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.75, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 4.37% since then. We note from Kiromic BioPharma Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 402.50K.

Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) trade information

Instantly KRBP has showed a red trend with a performance of -10.73% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.36 on Monday, 12/13/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 22.46%. The company’s shares are currently down -78.39% year-to-date, but still down -10.73% over the last five days. On the other hand, Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) is -39.20% down in the 30-day period.

Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (KRBP) estimates and forecasts

KRBP Dividends

Kiromic BioPharma Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 14.

Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 32.32% of Kiromic BioPharma Inc. shares, and 22.34% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 33.01%. Kiromic BioPharma Inc. stock is held by 20 institutions, with Kepos Capital Lp being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 4.97% of the shares, which is about 0.77 million shares worth $3.69 million.

Sabby Management, LLC, with 3.24% or 0.5 million shares worth $2.41 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Micro Cap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 28411.0 shares worth $87221.0, making up 0.18% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 22799.0 shares worth around $0.11 million, which represents about 0.15% of the total shares outstanding.