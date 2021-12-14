It’s Easy To Bet On MEI Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: MEIP) For Economic Progress Over The Impending Months

In the last trading session, 2.38 million shares of the MEI Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) were traded, and its beta was 1.43. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.51, and it changed around -$0.07 or -2.71% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $304.31M. MEIP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.57, offering almost -82.07% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.40, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 4.38% since then. We note from MEI Pharma Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.98 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.35 million.

MEI Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) trade information

Instantly MEIP has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.71% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.86 on Monday, 12/13/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.24%. The company’s shares are currently down -4.92% year-to-date, but still up 1.62% over the last five days. On the other hand, MEI Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) is -20.57% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.82 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 15.88 day(s).

MEI Pharma Inc. (MEIP) estimates and forecasts

MEI Pharma Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -18.77 percent over the past six months and at a 21.43% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 16.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -550.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -80.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 104.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $12.26 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect MEI Pharma Inc. to make $5.97 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 186.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 5.80%. MEI Pharma Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 11.00% in 2021, but the outlook is negative -0.10% per year for the next five years.

MEIP Dividends

MEI Pharma Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on February 04.

MEI Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.57% of MEI Pharma Inc. shares, and 71.11% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 71.52%. MEI Pharma Inc. stock is held by 144 institutions, with BioImpact Capital LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 11.08% of the shares, which is about 12.49 million shares worth $34.48 million.

First Light Asset Management, LLC, with 7.66% or 8.64 million shares worth $23.84 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 4.19 million shares worth $11.57 million, making up 3.72% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 3.17 million shares worth around $9.03 million, which represents about 2.81% of the total shares outstanding.