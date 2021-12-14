IonQ Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) – Experts See The Stock A Different Way Today

In the last trading session, 5.63 million shares of the IonQ Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $16.67, and it changed around -$1.9 or -10.23% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.66B. IONQ currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $35.90, offering almost -115.36% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.07, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 57.59% since then. We note from IonQ Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.92 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.41 million.

IonQ Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) trade information

Instantly IONQ has showed a red trend with a performance of -10.23% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 22.32 on Monday, 12/13/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 25.31%. The company’s shares are currently up 54.35% year-to-date, but still down -11.28% over the last five days. On the other hand, IonQ Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) is -13.40% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $26.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 37.09% from its current value. Analyst projections state that IONQ is forecast to be at a low of $24.00 and a high of $28.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -67.97% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -43.97% from its current level to reach the projected low.

IonQ Inc. (IONQ) estimates and forecasts

IONQ Dividends

IonQ Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in January.

IonQ Inc. (NYSE:IONQ)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 23.80% of IonQ Inc. shares, and 25.85% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 33.93%.