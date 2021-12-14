IGM Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: IGMS): The Stock To Bet On For Economic Progress In The Months Ahead

In the last trading session, 2.63 million shares of the IGM Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $29.25, and it changed around -$20.59 or -41.31% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $979.29M. IGMS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $127.11, offering almost -334.56% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $44.80, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -53.16% since then. We note from IGM Biosciences Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 180.66K.

IGM Biosciences Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended IGMS as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. IGM Biosciences Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$1.37 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

IGM Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) trade information

Instantly IGMS has showed a red trend with a performance of -41.31% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 53.92 on Monday, 12/13/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 45.75%. The company’s shares are currently down -66.87% year-to-date, but still down -41.65% over the last five days. On the other hand, IGM Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) is -51.40% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $78.44, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 62.71% from its current value. Analyst projections state that IGMS is forecast to be at a low of $38.00 and a high of $126.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -330.77% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -29.91% from its current level to reach the projected low.

IGM Biosciences Inc. (IGMS) estimates and forecasts

IGM Biosciences Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -67.11 percent over the past six months and at a -89.06% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 7.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -107.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -101.30% in the next quarter.

IGMS Dividends

IGM Biosciences Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 03 and November 08.

IGM Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 43.15% of IGM Biosciences Inc. shares, and 65.31% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 114.89%. IGM Biosciences Inc. stock is held by 168 institutions, with Redmile Group, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 13.36% of the shares, which is about 3.43 million shares worth $285.0 million.

Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC, with 12.31% or 3.16 million shares worth $262.59 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and ACAP Strategic Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 0.55 million shares worth $42.08 million, making up 2.14% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, ACAP Strategic Fund held roughly 0.46 million shares worth around $34.98 million, which represents about 1.78% of the total shares outstanding.