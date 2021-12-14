Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX): A Disaster In The Making Or A Gold Mine?

In the last trading session, 6.78 million shares of the Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) were traded, and its beta was -0.28. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.44, and it changed around -$0.04 or -2.70% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $779.93M. IDEX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.53, offering almost -284.03% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.26, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 12.5% since then. We note from Ideanomics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 9.63 million.

Ideanomics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended IDEX as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Ideanomics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.01 for the current quarter.

Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) trade information

Instantly IDEX has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.70% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.6500 on Monday, 12/13/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.73%. The company’s shares are currently down -27.64% year-to-date, but still up 2.13% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) is -25.77% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 71.2% from its current value. Analyst projections state that IDEX is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $5.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -247.22% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -247.22% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) estimates and forecasts

Ideanomics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -50.17 percent over the past six months and at a 62.79% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.10%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 391.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $32.5 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Ideanomics Inc. to make $33 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $10.62 million and $11.07 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 206.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 198.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -6.40%.

IDEX Dividends

Ideanomics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 08 and November 12.

Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.62% of Ideanomics Inc. shares, and 14.85% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 16.25%. Ideanomics Inc. stock is held by 169 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 4.52% of the shares, which is about 22.47 million shares worth $44.27 million.

State Street Corporation, with 1.63% or 8.13 million shares worth $16.01 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF and iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 9.47 million shares worth $18.66 million, making up 1.90% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF held roughly 4.5 million shares worth around $8.86 million, which represents about 0.90% of the total shares outstanding.