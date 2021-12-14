Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ: HUSN): Get Ready For The Next Few Months

In today’s recent session, 1.41 million shares of the Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HUSN) have been traded, and its beta is 2.14. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.18, and it changed around $0.18 or 6.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $20.61M. HUSN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.95, offering almost -55.66% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.02, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 36.48% since then. We note from Hudson Capital Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 67.34K.

Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HUSN) trade information

Instantly HUSN has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 6.03% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.97 on Monday, 12/13/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 19.9%. The company’s shares are currently down -17.13% year-to-date, but still up 41.51% over the last five days. On the other hand, Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HUSN) is 27.12% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.14 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.68 day(s).

Hudson Capital Inc. (HUSN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -25.90%.

HUSN Dividends

Hudson Capital Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in January.

Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HUSN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 39.15% of Hudson Capital Inc. shares, and 3.61% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 5.93%. Hudson Capital Inc. stock is held by 10 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 2.87% of the shares, which is about 0.18 million shares worth $0.54 million.

HRT Financial LLC, with 0.28% or 18111.0 shares worth $52703.0 as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 16721.0 shares worth $48658.0, making up 0.26% of all outstanding shares.