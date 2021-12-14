Happiness Biotech Group Limited (NASDAQ: HAPP) Surprises Bears With Its Outlook.

In the last trading session, 1.1 million shares of the Happiness Biotech Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.61, and it changed around -$0.03 or -5.77% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $23.34M. HAPP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.58, offering almost -322.95% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.61, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive 0.0% since then. We note from Happiness Biotech Group Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.39 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 580.40K.

Happiness Biotech Group Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended HAPP as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Happiness Biotech Group Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Happiness Biotech Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP) trade information

Instantly HAPP has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.77% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.6910 on Monday, 12/13/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.72%. The company’s shares are currently down -66.98% year-to-date, but still down -3.56% over the last five days. On the other hand, Happiness Biotech Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP) is -31.10% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.48 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.28 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 79.67% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HAPP is forecast to be at a low of $3.00 and a high of $3.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -391.8% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -391.8% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Happiness Biotech Group Limited (HAPP) estimates and forecasts

Happiness Biotech Group Limited share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -62.72 percent over the past six months and at a 1,100.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 7.00%.

HAPP Dividends

Happiness Biotech Group Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on January 17.

Happiness Biotech Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 43.05% of Happiness Biotech Group Limited shares, and 1.36% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.38%. Happiness Biotech Group Limited stock is held by 7 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 0.97% of the shares, which is about 0.31 million shares worth $0.49 million.

HRT Financial LLC, with 0.26% or 84118.0 shares worth $0.13 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 6115.0 shares worth $9661.0, making up 0.02% of all outstanding shares.