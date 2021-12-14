Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: GRNQ) Could Bring Massive Returns?

In the last trading session, 1.11 million shares of the Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) were traded, and its beta was 0.23. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.65, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.76% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $57.83M. GRNQ currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.18, offering almost -389.23% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.49, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 24.62% since then. We note from Greenpro Capital Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.0 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.57 million.

Greenpro Capital Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended GRNQ as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Greenpro Capital Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) trade information

Instantly GRNQ has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.76% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.7590 on Monday, 12/13/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.36%. The company’s shares are currently down -58.30% year-to-date, but still down -8.30% over the last five days. On the other hand, Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) is -31.58% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.21 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.41 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 91.88% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GRNQ is forecast to be at a low of $8.00 and a high of $8.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1130.77% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1130.77% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts expect Greenpro Capital Corp. to make $1.25 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2019.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -40.00%.

GRNQ Dividends

Greenpro Capital Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in January.

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 64.61% of Greenpro Capital Corp. shares, and 0.82% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.32%. Greenpro Capital Corp. stock is held by 13 institutions, with Citadel Advisors LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 0.24% of the shares, which is about 0.13 million shares worth $0.34 million.

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC, with 0.21% or 0.11 million shares worth $0.29 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 44545.0 shares worth $85971.0, making up 0.08% of all outstanding shares.