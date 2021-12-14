GoPro Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO): Decline Of -43.82% Looks Weak With A Stock Forecast 2021

In today’s recent session, 0.79 million shares of the GoPro Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) have been traded, and its beta is 1.11. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.43, and it changed around -$0.27 or -2.52% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.68B. GPRO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.79, offering almost -32.21% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.02, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 32.69% since then. We note from GoPro Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.78 million.

GoPro Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 3.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended GPRO as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. GoPro Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.2 for the current quarter.

GoPro Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) trade information

Instantly GPRO has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.52% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 11.59 on Monday, 12/13/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.01%. The company’s shares are currently up 29.23% year-to-date, but still up 5.73% over the last five days. On the other hand, GoPro Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) is 2.29% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.30, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 15.2% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GPRO is forecast to be at a low of $9.00 and a high of $15.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -43.82% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 13.71% from its current level to reach the projected low.

GoPro Inc. (GPRO) estimates and forecasts

GoPro Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -13.01 percent over the past six months and at a 950.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 4.20%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 28.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $292.19 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect GoPro Inc. to make $405.65 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $280.51 million and $357.77 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 4.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 13.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -30.70%. GoPro Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -343.40% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 10.00% per year for the next five years.

GPRO Dividends

GoPro Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 02 and February 07.

GoPro Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.30% of GoPro Inc. shares, and 76.04% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 77.04%. GoPro Inc. stock is held by 265 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 8.84% of the shares, which is about 11.17 million shares worth $130.15 million.

FMR, LLC, with 7.27% or 9.19 million shares worth $107.1 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 3.36 million shares worth $39.15 million, making up 2.66% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund held roughly 3.11 million shares worth around $31.84 million, which represents about 2.46% of the total shares outstanding.