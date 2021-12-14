Future Outlook And SOS Limited Stock Price Performance

In the last trading session, 10.37 million shares of the SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) were traded, and its beta was 0.52. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.02, and it changed around -$0.02 or -1.92% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $271.32M. SOS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.88, offering almost -1456.86% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.92, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 9.8% since then. We note from SOS Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 11.79 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 13.72 million.

SOS Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 5.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended SOS as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. SOS Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) trade information

Instantly SOS has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.92% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.2200 on Monday, 12/13/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.39%. The company’s shares are currently down -31.08% year-to-date, but still down -8.93% over the last five days. On the other hand, SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) is -32.45% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 26.73 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.3 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 94.9% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SOS is forecast to be at a low of $20.00 and a high of $20.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1860.78% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1860.78% from its current level to reach the projected low.

SOS Limited (SOS) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -19.90%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $13.03 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect SOS Limited to make $22.97 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2019. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $34.91 million and $7.63 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -62.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 200.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 15.10%.

SOS Dividends

SOS Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on December 21.

SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 89.36% of SOS Limited shares, and 6.56% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 61.61%. SOS Limited stock is held by 79 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 1.87% of the shares, which is about 3.4 million shares worth $11.27 million.

Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with 1.28% or 2.34 million shares worth $7.75 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Blockchain ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2021. The former held 1.72 million shares worth $4.43 million, making up 0.95% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Blockchain ETF held roughly 0.41 million shares worth around $1.1 million, which represents about 0.22% of the total shares outstanding.