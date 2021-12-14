Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX:DNN) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In today’s recent session, 2.46 million shares of the Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX:DNN) have been traded, and its beta is 2.00. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.36, and it changed around -$0.03 or -2.16% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.18B. DNN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.14, offering almost -57.35% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.56, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 58.82% since then. We note from Denison Mines Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 16.17 million.

Denison Mines Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended DNN as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Denison Mines Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.01 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX:DNN) trade information

Instantly DNN has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.16% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.6050 on Monday, 12/13/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.26%. The company’s shares are currently up 114.84% year-to-date, but still down -2.80% over the last five days. On the other hand, Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX:DNN) is -30.15% down in the 30-day period.

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) estimates and forecasts

Denison Mines Corp. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -2.11 percent over the past six months and at a 200.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 4.50%.

DNN Dividends

Denison Mines Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 02 and March 07.

Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX:DNN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.59% of Denison Mines Corp. shares, and 26.99% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 27.15%. Denison Mines Corp. stock is held by 174 institutions, with Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 3.93% of the shares, which is about 31.72 million shares worth $46.62 million.

MMCAP International, Inc. SPC, with 3.21% or 25.92 million shares worth $38.1 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 39.74 million shares worth $67.16 million, making up 4.92% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF held roughly 11.86 million shares worth around $15.07 million, which represents about 1.47% of the total shares outstanding.