Could Zynex Inc.’s (NASDAQ: ZYXI) Earnings Exceed Your Expectations?

In the last trading session, 1.15 million shares of the Zynex Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) were traded, and its beta was 0.84. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.88, and it changed around -$1.35 or -12.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $363.39M. ZYXI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $22.89, offering almost -131.68% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.66, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -7.89% since then. We note from Zynex Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 253.57K.

Zynex Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended ZYXI as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Zynex Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.11 for the current quarter.

Zynex Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) trade information

Instantly ZYXI has showed a red trend with a performance of -12.02% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 13.10 on Monday, 12/13/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 24.58%. The company’s shares are currently down -26.60% year-to-date, but still down -19.48% over the last five days. On the other hand, Zynex Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) is -32.42% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $23.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 57.04% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ZYXI is forecast to be at a low of $13.00 and a high of $38.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -284.62% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -31.58% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Zynex Inc. (ZYXI) estimates and forecasts

Zynex Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -35.68 percent over the past six months and at a 65.38% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 13.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 175.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 260.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 66.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $35.53 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Zynex Inc. to make $42.88 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 67.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 36.80%.

ZYXI Dividends

Zynex Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 23 and February 28.

Zynex Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 43.86% of Zynex Inc. shares, and 32.55% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 57.99%. Zynex Inc. stock is held by 189 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 9.58% of the shares, which is about 3.09 million shares worth $47.17 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 3.85% or 1.24 million shares worth $18.96 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2021. The former held 1.3 million shares worth $19.85 million, making up 4.05% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.52 million shares worth around $7.94 million, which represents about 1.61% of the total shares outstanding.