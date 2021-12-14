China Xiangtai Food Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: PLIN): Is It A Gold Mine Or A Disaster In The Making?

In today’s recent session, 0.76 million shares of the China Xiangtai Food Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.51, and it changed around -$0.29 or -10.39% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $145.29M. PLIN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.12, offering almost -24.3% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.74, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 70.52% since then. We note from China Xiangtai Food Co. Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 444.27K.

China Xiangtai Food Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN) trade information

Instantly PLIN has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -10.39% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.12 on Monday, 12/13/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 19.55%. The company’s shares are currently up 193.50% year-to-date, but still up 14.29% over the last five days. On the other hand, China Xiangtai Food Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN) is 89.19% up in the 30-day period.

China Xiangtai Food Co. Ltd. (PLIN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -40.90%.

PLIN Dividends

China Xiangtai Food Co. Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in January.

China Xiangtai Food Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 23.33% of China Xiangtai Food Co. Ltd. shares, and 0.89% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.17%. China Xiangtai Food Co. Ltd. stock is held by 8 institutions, with HRT Financial LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 0.37% of the shares, which is about 0.15 million shares worth $0.24 million.

Citadel Advisors LLC, with 0.20% or 83555.0 shares worth $0.13 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 30160.0 shares worth $33477.0, making up 0.07% of all outstanding shares.