Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN): A Competitive Analysis And Growth Prospects

In the last trading session, 3.0 million shares of the Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.64, and it changed around -$0.17 or -2.93% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.35B. CAN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $39.10, offering almost -593.26% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.18, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 43.62% since then. We note from Canaan Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 6.55 million.

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) trade information

Instantly CAN has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.93% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.73 on Monday, 12/13/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.2%. The company’s shares are currently down -4.89% year-to-date, but still down -4.57% over the last five days. On the other hand, Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) is -47.09% down in the 30-day period.

Canaan Inc. (CAN) estimates and forecasts

CAN Dividends

Canaan Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 29 and December 03.

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Canaan Inc. shares, and 19.21% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 19.21%. Canaan Inc. stock is held by 114 institutions, with Invesco Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 1.83% of the shares, which is about 2.83 million shares worth $23.1 million.

Toroso Investments, LLC, with 1.57% or 2.44 million shares worth $19.87 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 2.44 million shares worth $14.89 million, making up 1.57% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF held roughly 0.86 million shares worth around $5.23 million, which represents about 0.55% of the total shares outstanding.