Cabaletta Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: CABA) In 2021: Will It Be Worth Investing In?

In today’s recent session, 0.93 million shares of the Cabaletta Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.29, and it changed around -$8.22 or -65.71% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $348.65M. CABA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.38, offering almost -258.51% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.00, which indicates that the recent value has fallen by an impressive -63.17% since then. We note from Cabaletta Bio Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 162.15K.

Cabaletta Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) trade information

Instantly CABA has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -65.71% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 13.24 on Monday, 12/13/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 67.6%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.24% year-to-date, but still up 17.13% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cabaletta Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) is -0.71% up in the 30-day period.

Cabaletta Bio Inc. (CABA) estimates and forecasts

Cabaletta Bio Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 58.76 percent over the past six months and at a -31.25% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 7.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -50.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -24.40% in the next quarter.

CABA Dividends

Cabaletta Bio Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 14 and March 18.

Cabaletta Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.32% of Cabaletta Bio Inc. shares, and 65.36% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 68.31%. Cabaletta Bio Inc. stock is held by 82 institutions, with Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 10.74% of the shares, which is about 3.04 million shares worth $36.99 million.

5AM Venture Management, LLC, with 8.33% or 2.36 million shares worth $28.69 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 0.5 million shares worth $6.05 million, making up 1.76% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.19 million shares worth around $2.34 million, which represents about 0.68% of the total shares outstanding.