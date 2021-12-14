An Analysis Of Republic First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: FRBK), And Its Business Forecast

In today’s recent session, 0.75 million shares of the Republic First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) have been traded, and its beta is 1.22. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.67, and it changed around $0.09 or 2.51% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $214.69M. FRBK at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.61, offering almost -25.61% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.73, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 25.61% since then. We note from Republic First Bancorp Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.36 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 167.89K.

Republic First Bancorp Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended FRBK as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Republic First Bancorp Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Republic First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) trade information

Instantly FRBK has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.51% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.64 on Monday, 12/13/21 decreased the stock’s daily price by -0.82%. The company’s shares are currently up 25.61% year-to-date, but still up 3.62% over the last five days. On the other hand, Republic First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) is 1.13% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.41 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 32.31 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.75, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 2.13% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FRBK is forecast to be at a low of $3.50 and a high of $4.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -8.99% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 4.63% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK) estimates and forecasts

Republic First Bancorp Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -13.73 percent over the past six months and at a 342.86% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 29.80%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 23.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $39.17 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Republic First Bancorp Inc. to make $38.66 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $31.87 million and $37.29 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 22.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 3.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 1.90%.

FRBK Dividends

Republic First Bancorp Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around January 24 and January 28.

Republic First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.54% of Republic First Bancorp Inc. shares, and 74.40% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 82.24%. Republic First Bancorp Inc. stock is held by 130 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 14.57% of the shares, which is about 8.58 million shares worth $32.35 million.

CPV Partners, LLC, with 9.52% or 5.61 million shares worth $21.13 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

BlackRock Advantage Small Cap Core Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2021. The former held 1.44 million shares worth $5.13 million, making up 2.45% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.25 million shares worth around $4.71 million, which represents about 2.12% of the total shares outstanding.