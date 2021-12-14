Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) Stock Forecast 2021: Profitable With Bullish Signals

In the last trading session, 7.91 million shares of the Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) were traded, and its beta was 1.60. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.51, and it changed around -$0.42 or -7.08% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.78B. AMRS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $23.42, offering almost -325.05% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.18, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 42.29% since then. We note from Amyris Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.51 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.21 million.

Amyris Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended AMRS as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Amyris Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.15 for the current quarter.

Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) trade information

Instantly AMRS has showed a red trend with a performance of -7.08% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.79 on Monday, 12/13/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 18.85%. The company’s shares are currently down -10.77% year-to-date, but still down -5.65% over the last five days. On the other hand, Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) is -28.07% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 31.02 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.67 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20.83, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 73.55% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AMRS is forecast to be at a low of $13.00 and a high of $30.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -444.46% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -135.93% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Amyris Inc. (AMRS) estimates and forecasts

Amyris Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -63.85 percent over the past six months and at a 36.70% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 29.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 63.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 77.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 126.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $64.21 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Amyris Inc. to make $93.71 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $38.76 million and $79.74 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 65.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 17.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 40.80%. Amyris Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 29.60% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 30.00% per year for the next five years.

AMRS Dividends

Amyris Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 28 and March 04.

Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 35.06% of Amyris Inc. shares, and 41.91% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 64.53%. Amyris Inc. stock is held by 281 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 7.79% of the shares, which is about 24.0 million shares worth $329.56 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 5.76% or 17.75 million shares worth $243.69 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Trust and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 9.99 million shares worth $137.11 million, making up 3.24% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 5.35 million shares worth around $87.59 million, which represents about 1.74% of the total shares outstanding.