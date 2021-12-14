Alzamend Neuro Inc. (NASDAQ: ALZN) Could Have Exceptional Returns?

In the last trading session, 3.32 million shares of the Alzamend Neuro Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.40, and it changed around $0.2 or 9.09% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $212.74M. ALZN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $33.55, offering almost -1297.92% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.87, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 22.08% since then. We note from Alzamend Neuro Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.58 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.51 million.

Alzamend Neuro Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) trade information

Instantly ALZN has showed a green trend with a performance of 9.09% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.46 on Monday, 12/13/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.44%. The company’s shares are currently down -82.22% year-to-date, but still up 21.21% over the last five days. On the other hand, Alzamend Neuro Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) is 0.00% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.63 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.16 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 79.13% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ALZN is forecast to be at a low of $8.00 and a high of $15.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -525.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -233.33% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Alzamend Neuro Inc. (ALZN) estimates and forecasts

ALZN Dividends

Alzamend Neuro Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in January.

Alzamend Neuro Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 48.64% of Alzamend Neuro Inc. shares, and 6.33% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 12.32%. Alzamend Neuro Inc. stock is held by 14 institutions, with Jane Street Group, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 0.15% of the shares, which is about 0.13 million shares worth $1.17 million.

Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with 0.07% or 57030.0 shares worth $0.5 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 44600.0 shares worth $0.14 million, making up 0.05% of all outstanding shares.