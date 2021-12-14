ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ALXO) Shares Might Go Down -70.70% This Year

In the last trading session, 2.3 million shares of the ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $23.56, and it changed around -$7.52 or -24.20% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.01B. ALXO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $110.00, offering almost -366.89% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $28.04, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -19.02% since then. We note from ALX Oncology Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 307.02K.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ALXO as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.47 for the current quarter.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) trade information

Instantly ALXO has showed a red trend with a performance of -24.20% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 34.42 on Monday, 12/13/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 31.55%. The company’s shares are currently down -72.67% year-to-date, but still down -25.35% over the last five days. On the other hand, ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) is -46.15% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $80.13, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 70.6% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ALXO is forecast to be at a low of $53.00 and a high of $103.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -337.18% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -124.96% from its current level to reach the projected low.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (ALXO) estimates and forecasts

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -59.25 percent over the past six months and at a 8.17% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 7.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -30.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -8.30% in the next quarter.

ALXO Dividends

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 25 and August 30.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 14.18% of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. shares, and 88.29% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 102.88%. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. stock is held by 174 institutions, with venBio Partners LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 24.04% of the shares, which is about 9.7 million shares worth $530.39 million.

Vivo Capital, LLC, with 10.46% or 4.22 million shares worth $230.75 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2021. The former held 0.65 million shares worth $38.35 million, making up 1.62% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology held roughly 0.64 million shares worth around $45.03 million, which represents about 1.59% of the total shares outstanding.