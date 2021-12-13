Youdao Inc. (NYSE: DAO) Surprises The Bears, Looks Good Going Forward

In the last trading session, 1.13 million shares of the Youdao Inc. (NYSE:DAO) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.36, and it changed around $1.42 or 11.89% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.04B. DAO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $42.17, offering almost -215.64% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.02, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 47.46% since then. We note from Youdao Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 344.43K.

Youdao Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended DAO as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Youdao Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.4 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Youdao Inc. (NYSE:DAO) trade information

Instantly DAO has showed a green trend with a performance of 11.89% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 13.50 on Friday, 12/10/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.04%. The company’s shares are currently down -49.64% year-to-date, but still up 21.12% over the last five days. On the other hand, Youdao Inc. (NYSE:DAO) is -0.37% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $118.51, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 88.73% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DAO is forecast to be at a low of $82.91 and a high of $180.94. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1254.34% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -520.58% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Youdao Inc. (DAO) estimates and forecasts

Youdao Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -51.04 percent over the past six months and at a 28.88% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 66.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 75.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 71.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $292.66 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Youdao Inc. to make $306.71 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $137.8 million and $170.63 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 112.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 79.80%.

DAO Dividends

Youdao Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 17.

Youdao Inc. (NYSE:DAO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.21% of Youdao Inc. shares, and 64.79% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 67.64%. Youdao Inc. stock is held by 72 institutions, with Orbis Allan Gray Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 32.80% of the shares, which is about 12.08 million shares worth $287.78 million.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd., with 6.76% or 2.49 million shares worth $59.3 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Goldman Sachs ETF Tr-Goldman Sachs Innovative Equity ETF and SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) China ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2021. The former held 9491.0 shares worth $0.23 million, making up 0.03% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) China ETF held roughly 8480.0 shares worth around $0.2 million, which represents about 0.02% of the total shares outstanding.