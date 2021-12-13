You Should Look At The Stock Forecast For Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: EVFM).

In the last trading session, 3.99 million shares of the Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) were traded, and its beta was -0.16. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.46, and it changed around -$0.02 or -5.12% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $79.66M. EVFM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.53, offering almost -1102.17% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.37, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 19.57% since then. We note from Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.81 million.

Evofem Biosciences Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended EVFM as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Evofem Biosciences Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.31 for the current quarter.

Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) trade information

Instantly EVFM has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.12% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.5070 on Friday, 12/10/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.27%. The company’s shares are currently down -81.10% year-to-date, but still up 18.87% over the last five days. On the other hand, Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) is -30.05% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.69, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 72.78% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EVFM is forecast to be at a low of $0.75 and a high of $2.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -334.78% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -63.04% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM) estimates and forecasts

Evofem Biosciences Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -65.76 percent over the past six months and at a 29.72% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 7.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 16.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 24.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 2,646.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.96 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Evofem Biosciences Inc. to make $6.84 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.72 million and $168k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 130.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 3,971.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 35.40%.

EVFM Dividends

Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 02 and March 07.

Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.35% of Evofem Biosciences Inc. shares, and 29.87% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 30.28%. Evofem Biosciences Inc. stock is held by 101 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 4.52% of the shares, which is about 7.01 million shares worth $7.92 million.

Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc., with 2.92% or 4.54 million shares worth $5.13 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Heartland Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 2.4 million shares worth $4.2 million, making up 1.55% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Heartland Value Fund held roughly 1.9 million shares worth around $3.33 million, which represents about 1.22% of the total shares outstanding.