Why IronNet Inc. (NYSE: IRNT) Stock Shouldn’t Be Ignored In 2021

In the last trading session, 1.33 million shares of the IronNet Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.15, and it changed around -$0.24 or -3.25% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $614.19M. IRNT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $47.50, offering almost -564.34% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.90, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 3.5% since then. We note from IronNet Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.57 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.26 million.

IronNet Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) trade information

Instantly IRNT has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.25% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.52 on Friday, 12/10/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.08%. The company’s shares are currently down -29.35% year-to-date, but still down -3.77% over the last five days. On the other hand, IronNet Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) is -33.61% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.37 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.5 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.67, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 61.7% from its current value. Analyst projections state that IRNT is forecast to be at a low of $10.00 and a high of $29.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -305.59% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -39.86% from its current level to reach the projected low.

IronNet Inc. (IRNT) estimates and forecasts

IRNT Dividends

IronNet Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in January.

IronNet Inc. (NYSE:IRNT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 36.76% of IronNet Inc. shares, and 32.07% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 50.72%. IronNet Inc. stock is held by 47 institutions, with KPCB DGF II Associates, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 7.11% of the shares, which is about 6.0 million shares worth $102.33 million.

Capital Research Global Investors, with 4.60% or 3.88 million shares worth $66.22 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Smallcap World Fund and American Funds Insurance Ser-Global Small Capitalization Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 3.13 million shares worth $53.37 million, making up 3.71% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, American Funds Insurance Ser-Global Small Capitalization Fund held roughly 0.75 million shares worth around $12.86 million, which represents about 0.89% of the total shares outstanding.