Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ: VSTA)’s Stock Market Position Could Improve In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 9.27 million shares of the Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.59, and it changed around $1.58 or 52.49% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $360.82M. VSTA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.86, offering almost -245.53% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.20, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 52.07% since then. We note from Vasta Platform Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.23 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 112.27K.

Vasta Platform Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended VSTA as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Vasta Platform Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0.01 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) trade information

Instantly VSTA has showed a green trend with a performance of 52.49% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.42 on Friday, 12/10/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.31%. The company’s shares are currently down -68.34% year-to-date, but still up 87.35% over the last five days. On the other hand, Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) is 29.66% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.26 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.12 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $38.03, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 87.93% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VSTA is forecast to be at a low of $32.95 and a high of $45.11. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -882.79% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -617.86% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Vasta Platform Limited (VSTA) estimates and forecasts

Vasta Platform Limited share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -47.66 percent over the past six months and at a 227.27% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.10%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -4.00%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $36.59 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Vasta Platform Limited to make $72.96 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $26.69 million and $65.82 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 37.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 10.80%.

Vasta Platform Limited earnings are expected to increase by 24.80% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 29.30% per year for the next five years.

VSTA Dividends

Vasta Platform Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on March 31.

Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.01% of Vasta Platform Limited shares, and 114.97% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 116.14%. Vasta Platform Limited stock is held by 41 institutions, with Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 13.98% of the shares, which is about 2.6 million shares worth $11.84 million.

Newfoundland Capital Management, with 10.81% or 2.01 million shares worth $9.16 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Latin America Fund (CDA) and Fidelity Latin America Fund (US) were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 1.45 million shares worth $6.59 million, making up 7.78% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Latin America Fund (US) held roughly 1.39 million shares worth around $7.76 million, which represents about 7.47% of the total shares outstanding.