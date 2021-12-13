Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG): A Disaster In The Making Or A Gold Mine?

In today’s recent session, 3.43 million shares of the Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) have been traded, and its beta is 3.35. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.00, and it changed around -$0.14 or -4.46% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.12B. RIG at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.13, offering almost -71.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.11, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 29.67% since then. We note from Transocean Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 14.59 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 17.99 million.

Transocean Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 3 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 9 recommended RIG as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) trade information

Instantly RIG has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -4.46% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.17 on Friday, 12/10/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.36%. The company’s shares are currently up 35.93% year-to-date, but still up 10.56% over the last five days. On the other hand, Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) is -8.99% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 59.1 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.07 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.66, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -12.78% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RIG is forecast to be at a low of $1.00 and a high of $4.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -33.33% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 66.67% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Transocean Ltd. (RIG) estimates and forecasts

Transocean Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -22.28 percent over the past six months and at a 19.74% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -19.10%. Transocean Ltd. earnings are expected to increase by 55.00% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 4.80% per year for the next five years.

RIG Dividends

Transocean Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in January.