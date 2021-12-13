SigmaTron International Inc. (NASDAQ: SGMA) Could Post Excellent Profits?

In the last trading session, 53.14 million shares of the SigmaTron International Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) were traded, and its beta was 1.00. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.94, and it changed around $6.85 or 84.67% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $66.03M. SGMA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.47, offering almost 16.53% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.61, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 75.84% since then. We note from SigmaTron International Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 287.22K.

SigmaTron International Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) trade information

Instantly SGMA has showed a green trend with a performance of 84.67% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 15.15 on Friday, 12/10/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.39%. The company’s shares are currently up 219.23% year-to-date, but still up 104.38% over the last five days. On the other hand, SigmaTron International Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) is 63.82% up in the 30-day period.

SigmaTron International Inc. (SGMA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -6.20%.

SGMA Dividends

SigmaTron International Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on March 10.

SigmaTron International Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 22.42% of SigmaTron International Inc. shares, and 22.35% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 28.82%. SigmaTron International Inc. stock is held by 18 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 7.24% of the shares, which is about 0.31 million shares worth $1.66 million.

FMR, LLC, with 4.76% or 0.2 million shares worth $1.09 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund and RBC Fds Tr-RBC Micro Cap Value Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2021. The former held 0.17 million shares worth $0.85 million, making up 3.93% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, RBC Fds Tr-RBC Micro Cap Value Fd held roughly 54100.0 shares worth around $0.29 million, which represents about 1.27% of the total shares outstanding.