Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL): How It Has Performed & Trended

In today’s recent session, 1.08 million shares of the Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) have been traded, and its beta is 2.65. Most recently the company’s share price was $71.82, and it changed around -$3.68 or -4.87% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $19.85B. RCL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $99.24, offering almost -38.18% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $64.20, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 10.61% since then. We note from Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 3.87 million.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) trade information

Instantly RCL has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -4.87% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 77.50 on Friday, 12/10/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.33%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.08% year-to-date, but still up 13.09% over the last five days. On the other hand, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) is -14.93% up in the 30-day period.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) estimates and forecasts

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -14.16 percent over the past six months and at a 0.87% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 29.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 25.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 33.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -18.80%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $616.55 million in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. to make $1.09 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were -$33.69 million and $34.14 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -1,930.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 3,097.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -61.40%.

RCL Dividends

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 21 and February 25.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 14.09% of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. shares, and 67.70% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 78.81%. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. stock is held by 951 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 8.89% of the shares, which is about 22.62 million shares worth $1.94 billion.

Capital Research Global Investors, with 8.67% or 22.08 million shares worth $1.89 billion as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Growth Fund Of America Inc and Investment Company Of America were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 16.79 million shares worth $1.44 billion, making up 6.60% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Investment Company Of America held roughly 7.52 million shares worth around $644.08 million, which represents about 2.96% of the total shares outstanding.