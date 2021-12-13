Rockwell Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: RMTI) Surprises Bears With Upbeat Outlook.

In the last trading session, 1.04 million shares of the Rockwell Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) were traded, and its beta was 0.88. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.38, and it changed around -$0.04 or -8.98% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $39.00M. RMTI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.98, offering almost -421.05% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.38, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive 0.0% since then. We note from Rockwell Medical Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.11 million.

Rockwell Medical Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended RMTI as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Rockwell Medical Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.07 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Rockwell Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) trade information

Instantly RMTI has showed a red trend with a performance of -8.98% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.4500 on Friday, 12/10/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.56%. The company’s shares are currently down -61.98% year-to-date, but still up 0.73% over the last five days. On the other hand, Rockwell Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) is -27.13% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 92.4% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RMTI is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $5.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1215.79% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1215.79% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Rockwell Medical Inc. (RMTI) estimates and forecasts

Rockwell Medical Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -59.15 percent over the past six months and at a 21.95% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 13.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 30.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 22.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 13.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $18.18 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Rockwell Medical Inc. to make $21.69 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $15.28 million and $15.16 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 19.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 43.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -7.20%. Rockwell Medical Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 27.10% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 38.00% per year for the next five years.

RMTI Dividends

Rockwell Medical Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 17.

Rockwell Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.08% of Rockwell Medical Inc. shares, and 35.96% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 37.10%. Rockwell Medical Inc. stock is held by 96 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 3.85% of the shares, which is about 3.62 million shares worth $3.29 million.

Perkins Capital Management, Inc., with 2.96% or 2.77 million shares worth $2.53 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 2.14 million shares worth $1.94 million, making up 2.28% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 1.33 million shares worth around $1.21 million, which represents about 1.41% of the total shares outstanding.