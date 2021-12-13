Reliance Global Group Inc. (NASDAQ: RELI) Could Have Exceptional Returns?

In today’s recent session, 1.29 million shares of the Reliance Global Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI) have been traded, and its beta is -1.15. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.62, and it changed around $0.54 or 25.96% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $21.82M. RELI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $42.85, offering almost -1535.5% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.83, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 30.15% since then. We note from Reliance Global Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 362.47K.

Reliance Global Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI) trade information

Instantly RELI has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 25.96% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.79 on Friday, 12/10/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.09%. The company’s shares are currently down -67.64% year-to-date, but still up 1.96% over the last five days. On the other hand, Reliance Global Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI) is -12.97% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.09, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 85.52% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RELI is forecast to be at a low of $18.09 and a high of $18.09. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -590.46% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -590.46% from its current level to reach the projected low.

RELI Dividends

Reliance Global Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 14.

Reliance Global Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 16.07% of Reliance Global Group Inc. shares, and 8.31% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 9.90%. Reliance Global Group Inc. stock is held by 11 institutions, with Millennium Management LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 0.99% of the shares, which is about 0.11 million shares worth $0.47 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC, with 0.40% or 43427.0 shares worth $0.19 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 43427.0 shares worth $0.19 million, making up 0.40% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 10658.0 shares worth around $46468.0, which represents about 0.10% of the total shares outstanding.