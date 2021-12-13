Recruiter.com Group Inc.’s (NASDAQ: RCRT) Stock Prices May Increase Drastically In The Near Future.

In the last trading session, 3.58 million shares of the Recruiter.com Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT) were traded, and its beta was -1.96. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.96, and it changed around -$0.23 or -5.49% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $59.52M. RCRT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.82, offering almost -198.48% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.46, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 37.88% since then. We note from Recruiter.com Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 226.19K.

Recruiter.com Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT) trade information

Instantly RCRT has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.49% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.83 on Friday, 12/10/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 18.01%. The company’s shares are currently down -52.00% year-to-date, but still up 38.46% over the last five days. On the other hand, Recruiter.com Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT) is 44.53% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 67.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RCRT is forecast to be at a low of $9.00 and a high of $15.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -278.79% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -127.27% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Recruiter.com Group Inc. (RCRT) estimates and forecasts

Recruiter.com Group Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -63.59 percent over the past six months and at a 73.60% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 16.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -15.90%.

RCRT Dividends

Recruiter.com Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 12.

Recruiter.com Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 38.83% of Recruiter.com Group Inc. shares, and 6.29% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 10.28%. Recruiter.com Group Inc. stock is held by 4 institutions, with Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund being the largest institutional investor. By Jul 30, 2021, it held 0.13% of the shares, which is about 5043.0 shares worth $22239.0.