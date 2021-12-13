PetVivo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV): Are We Watching A Disaster Or Are We Buying A Gold Mine?

In the last trading session, 1.0 million shares of the PetVivo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PETV) were traded, and its beta was 1.59. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.13, and it changed around -$0.33 or -7.40% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $32.34M. PETV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.00, offering almost -311.62% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.36, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 42.86% since then. We note from PetVivo Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.09 million.

PetVivo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PETV) trade information

Instantly PETV has showed a red trend with a performance of -7.40% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.85 on Friday, 12/10/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.85%. The company’s shares are currently down -68.83% year-to-date, but still up 5.36% over the last five days. On the other hand, PetVivo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PETV) is -11.18% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 41.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PETV is forecast to be at a low of $7.00 and a high of $7.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -69.49% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -69.49% from its current level to reach the projected low.

PetVivo Holdings Inc. (PETV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 22.80%.

PETV Dividends

PetVivo Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in January.

PetVivo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PETV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 42.01% of PetVivo Holdings Inc. shares, and 5.80% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 10.00%. PetVivo Holdings Inc. stock is held by 14 institutions, with Kepos Capital Lp being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 4.58% of the shares, which is about 0.33 million shares worth $0.88 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC, with 0.82% or 57836.0 shares worth $0.16 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 44303.0 shares worth $0.12 million, making up 0.62% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF held roughly 13533.0 shares worth around $36539.0, which represents about 0.19% of the total shares outstanding.