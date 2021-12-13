Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: PTPI) Could See Prices Soar In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 51.66 million shares of the Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.70, and it changed around $0.34 or 14.41% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $37.13M. PTPI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.96, offering almost -120.74% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.19, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 55.93% since then. We note from Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 39.75 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 11.91 million.

Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI) trade information

Instantly PTPI has showed a green trend with a performance of 14.41% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.30 on Friday, 12/10/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 18.18%. The company’s shares are currently down -38.64% year-to-date, but still up 8.87% over the last five days. On the other hand, Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI) is 26.17% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 83190.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.49 day(s).

Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PTPI) estimates and forecasts

PTPI Dividends

Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 17.

Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 48.95% of Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 9.01% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 17.65%. Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 22 institutions, with Shay Capital LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 2.11% of the shares, which is about 0.28 million shares worth $0.56 million.

Northrock Partners, Llc, with 0.88% or 0.12 million shares worth $0.23 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 64076.0 shares worth $0.2 million, making up 0.49% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 43424.0 shares worth around $0.14 million, which represents about 0.33% of the total shares outstanding.