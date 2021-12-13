Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN): Stock Forecast For 2021 Sees A A Decline Of -42.87%

In the last trading session, 8.74 million shares of the Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.98, and it changed around -$0.11 or -0.73% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.52B. OPEN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $39.24, offering almost -161.95% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $13.44, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 10.28% since then. We note from Opendoor Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 14.14 million.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended OPEN as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Opendoor Technologies Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.17 for the current quarter.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN) trade information

Instantly OPEN has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.73% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 15.91 on Friday, 12/10/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.85%. The company’s shares are currently down -34.10% year-to-date, but still up 6.85% over the last five days. On the other hand, Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN) is -23.26% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $32.67, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 54.15% from its current value. Analyst projections state that OPEN is forecast to be at a low of $21.00 and a high of $42.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -180.37% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -40.19% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) estimates and forecasts

Opendoor Technologies Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -13.06 percent over the past six months and at a 38.13% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.10%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 157.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.88 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Opendoor Technologies Inc. to make $2.84 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 1,041.00%.

OPEN Dividends

Opendoor Technologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 11.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 15.20% of Opendoor Technologies Inc. shares, and 57.87% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 68.24%. Opendoor Technologies Inc. stock is held by 201 institutions, with SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 12.74% of the shares, which is about 73.62 million shares worth $1.56 billion.

VK Services, LLC, with 7.98% or 46.12 million shares worth $977.3 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 9.78 million shares worth $207.19 million, making up 1.69% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held roughly 7.78 million shares worth around $164.94 million, which represents about 1.35% of the total shares outstanding.