Nuvei Corporation’s (NASDAQ: NVEI) Stock Prices May Increase Drastically In The Near Future.

In the last trading session, 1.16 million shares of the Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $59.61, and it changed around -$1.15 or -1.89% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $11.76B. NVEI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $140.23, offering almost -135.25% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $43.10, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 27.7% since then. We note from Nuvei Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 523.38K.

Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI) trade information

Instantly NVEI has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.89% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 99.64 on Friday, 12/10/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 40.17%. The company’s shares are currently down -1.83% year-to-date, but still down -33.40% over the last five days. On the other hand, Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI) is -45.19% down in the 30-day period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $128.94, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 53.77% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NVEI is forecast to be at a low of $76.00 and a high of $155.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -160.02% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -27.5% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Nuvei Corporation (NVEI) estimates and forecasts

NVEI Dividends

Nuvei Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in January.

Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.12% of Nuvei Corporation shares, and 37.99% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 42.26%. Nuvei Corporation stock is held by 156 institutions, with Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 0.08% of the shares, which is about 55020.0 shares worth $6.3 million.

Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Smallcap World Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2021. The former held 1.56 million shares worth $131.03 million, making up 2.33% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund held roughly 1.4 million shares worth around $160.43 million, which represents about 2.09% of the total shares outstanding.