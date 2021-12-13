Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co. Ltd (NASDAQ: NISN) In 2021: Reward Or Shame To Investors?

In today’s recent session, 0.73 million shares of the Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co. Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN) have been traded, and its beta is 0.85. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.43, and it changed around -$6.6 or -59.84% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $214.97M. NISN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $24.94, offering almost -462.98% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.33, which indicates that the recent value has fallen by an impressive -42.89% since then. We note from Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co. Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 63700.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 141.15K.

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co. Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN) trade information

Instantly NISN has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -59.84% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 11.03 on Friday, 12/10/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 59.84%. The company’s shares are currently down -39.43% year-to-date, but still up 39.80% over the last five days. On the other hand, Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co. Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN) is -31.70% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.26 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.77 day(s).

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co. Ltd (NISN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 15.50%.

NISN Dividends

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co. Ltd’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on December 31.

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co. Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 58.62% of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co. Ltd shares, and 4.68% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 11.30%. Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co. Ltd stock is held by 16 institutions, with Credit Suisse AG being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 1.68% of the shares, which is about 0.35 million shares worth $3.7 million.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., with 1.27% or 0.26 million shares worth $2.79 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2021. The former held 14252.0 shares worth $0.14 million, making up 0.07% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 11226.0 shares worth around $0.11 million, which represents about 0.05% of the total shares outstanding.