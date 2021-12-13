Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ: MOGO): The Stock We Should Bet On For Economic Growth In The Months To Come

In the last trading session, 1.67 million shares of the Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) were traded, and its beta was 3.00. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.81, and it changed around -$0.14 or -3.54% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $379.70M. MOGO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.29, offering almost -222.57% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.85, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 25.2% since then. We note from Mogo Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.13 million.

Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) trade information

Instantly MOGO has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.54% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.81 on Friday, 12/10/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 20.79%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.06% year-to-date, but still down -12.41% over the last five days. On the other hand, Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) is -32.80% down in the 30-day period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.47, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 66.78% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MOGO is forecast to be at a low of $8.84 and a high of $13.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -241.21% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -132.02% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Mogo Inc. (MOGO) estimates and forecasts

Mogo Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -47.08 percent over the past six months and at a -80.77% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -29.00%.

MOGO Dividends

Mogo Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 09 and August 13.

Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 14.00% of Mogo Inc. shares, and 14.30% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 16.63%. Mogo Inc. stock is held by 62 institutions, with Toroso Investments, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 5.40% of the shares, which is about 3.8 million shares worth $16.42 million.

Point72 Asset Management, L.P., with 2.45% or 1.72 million shares worth $7.45 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and Siren NASDAQ NexGen Economy ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 3.79 million shares worth $16.37 million, making up 5.38% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Siren NASDAQ NexGen Economy ETF held roughly 0.7 million shares worth around $3.02 million, which represents about 0.99% of the total shares outstanding.