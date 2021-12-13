Metacrine Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCR) Could Be A Good Bet If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In the last trading session, 1.9 million shares of the Metacrine Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.40, and it changed around $0.11 or 8.53% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $39.12M. MTCR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.00, offering almost -685.71% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.11, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 20.71% since then. We note from Metacrine Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.27 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.53 million.

Metacrine Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended MTCR as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Metacrine Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.61 for the current quarter.

Metacrine Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) trade information

Instantly MTCR has showed a green trend with a performance of 8.53% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.4400 on Friday, 12/10/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.78%. The company’s shares are currently down -82.19% year-to-date, but still up 11.11% over the last five days. On the other hand, Metacrine Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) is 12.90% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.27 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.62 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.10, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 80.28% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MTCR is forecast to be at a low of $1.00 and a high of $15.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -971.43% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 28.57% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Metacrine Inc. (MTCR) estimates and forecasts

Metacrine Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -67.67 percent over the past six months and at a 36.52% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 7.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 56.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 48.70% in the next quarter.

MTCR Dividends

Metacrine Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on March 18.

Metacrine Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 21.41% of Metacrine Inc. shares, and 62.30% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 79.27%. Metacrine Inc. stock is held by 61 institutions, with NEA Management Company, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 11.69% of the shares, which is about 3.06 million shares worth $24.07 million.

venBio Partners LLC, with 11.67% or 3.06 million shares worth $24.04 million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Biotechnology Discove and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2021. The former held 0.51 million shares worth $4.99 million, making up 1.96% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology held roughly 0.31 million shares worth around $2.66 million, which represents about 1.19% of the total shares outstanding.