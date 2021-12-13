Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) Could See A Rise In Prices Shortly.

In the last trading session, 2.0 million shares of the Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.78, and it changed around -$0.04 or -5.25% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $307.80M. LKCO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.86, offering almost -394.87% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.51, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 34.62% since then. We note from Luokung Technology Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.26 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.50 million.

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) trade information

Instantly LKCO has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.25% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.8900 on Friday, 12/10/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.36%. The company’s shares are currently up 14.03% year-to-date, but still up 2.57% over the last five days. On the other hand, Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) is -25.44% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.49 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.28 day(s).

Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -9.50%.

LKCO Dividends

Luokung Technology Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on April 24.

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 24.00% of Luokung Technology Corp. shares, and 4.09% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 5.39%. Luokung Technology Corp. stock is held by 13 institutions, with Sicart Associates LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 1.35% of the shares, which is about 3.65 million shares worth $4.74 million.

Jane Street Group, LLC, with 0.12% or 0.33 million shares worth $0.43 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.