KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: KLXE): Performance Review And Forecast

In the last trading session, 1.13 million shares of the KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) were traded, and its beta was 3.25. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.57, and it changed around -$0.43 or -10.75% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $35.99M. KLXE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.97, offering almost -431.37% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.03, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 15.13% since then. We note from KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.37 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 408.08K.

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended KLXE as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) trade information

Instantly KLXE has showed a red trend with a performance of -10.75% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.49 on Friday, 12/10/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 20.49%. The company’s shares are currently down -44.74% year-to-date, but still up 15.72% over the last five days. On the other hand, KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) is -20.84% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.57 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.43 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 20.67% from its current value. Analyst projections state that KLXE is forecast to be at a low of $3.00 and a high of $6.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -68.07% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 15.97% from its current level to reach the projected low.

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (KLXE) estimates and forecasts

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -61.74 percent over the past six months and at a 59.38% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 22.90%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 63.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $109 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. to make $125.3 million in revenue for the quarter ending Oct 2021. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 38.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 22.70%.

KLXE Dividends

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around December 06 and December 10.

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 56.60% of KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. shares, and 26.72% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 61.56%. KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. stock is held by 64 institutions, with Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 4.88% of the shares, which is about 0.43 million shares worth $6.91 million.

Northern Trust Corporation, with 2.70% or 0.24 million shares worth $3.82 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 0.33 million shares worth $5.31 million, making up 3.75% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.1 million shares worth around $1.65 million, which represents about 1.17% of the total shares outstanding.