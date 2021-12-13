Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ: JWEL): A Business Review And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 2.63 million shares of the Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.90, and it changed around -$1.87 or -11.15% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $371.75M. JWEL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.19, offering almost -22.08% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.22, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 71.68% since then. We note from Jowell Global Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.54 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 181.20K.

Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL) trade information

Instantly JWEL has showed a red trend with a performance of -11.15% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 18.19 on Friday, 12/10/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 18.09%. The company’s shares are currently up 71.07% year-to-date, but still up 9.24% over the last five days. On the other hand, Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL) is 118.16% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5570.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.09 day(s).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Jowell Global Ltd. (JWEL) estimates and forecasts

JWEL Dividends

Jowell Global Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 10.

Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 20.97% of Jowell Global Ltd. shares, and 0.12% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.16%. Jowell Global Ltd. stock is held by 4 institutions, with Invesco Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 0.07% of the shares, which is about 17811.0 shares worth $0.1 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC, with 0.05% or 11744.0 shares worth $68702.0 as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 11744.0 shares worth $68702.0, making up 0.05% of all outstanding shares.