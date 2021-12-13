It’s Easy To Bet On BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) For Economic Progress Over The Impending Months

In the last trading session, 5.03 million shares of the BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $257.68, and it changed around -$26.53 or -9.33% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $60.57B. BNTX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $464.00, offering almost -80.07% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $80.55, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 68.74% since then. We note from BioNTech SE’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 3.48 million.

BioNTech SE stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 9 recommended BNTX as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. BioNTech SE is expected to report earnings per share of $11.65 for the current quarter.

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) trade information

Instantly BNTX has showed a red trend with a performance of -9.33% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 321.86 on Friday, 12/10/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 19.94%. The company’s shares are currently up 216.09% year-to-date, but still down -25.11% over the last five days. On the other hand, BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) is 9.46% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $270.23, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 4.64% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BNTX is forecast to be at a low of $155.38 and a high of $355.65. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -38.02% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 39.7% from its current level to reach the projected low.

BioNTech SE (BNTX) estimates and forecasts

BioNTech SE share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 16.82 percent over the past six months and at a 56,357.14% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 7.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 1,188.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 438.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 3,227.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $5.68 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect BioNTech SE to make $5.26 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 1,145.10%.

BNTX Dividends

BioNTech SE’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 09.

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.18% of BioNTech SE shares, and 16.70% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 16.90%. BioNTech SE stock is held by 422 institutions, with Baillie Gifford and Company being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 2.65% of the shares, which is about 6.43 million shares worth $1.44 billion.

Primecap Management Company, with 1.88% or 4.56 million shares worth $1.02 billion as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Horizon Fund-Capital Opportunity Fund and Europacific Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 2.28 million shares worth $248.69 million, making up 0.94% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Europacific Growth Fund held roughly 1.85 million shares worth around $415.29 million, which represents about 0.76% of the total shares outstanding.