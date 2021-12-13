Is 1stdibs.Com Inc. (NASDAQ: DIBS) Worth Your Money In 2021?

In today’s recent session, 0.55 million shares of the 1stdibs.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.95, and it changed around $0.08 or 0.62% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $493.82M. DIBS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $35.46, offering almost -173.82% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $11.92, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 7.95% since then. We note from 1stdibs.Com Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.38 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 334.48K.

1stdibs.Com Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended DIBS as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. 1stdibs.Com Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.15 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

1stdibs.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) trade information

Instantly DIBS has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.62% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 14.04 on Friday, 12/10/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.76%. The company’s shares are currently down -54.84% year-to-date, but still down -0.39% over the last five days. On the other hand, 1stdibs.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) is -7.94% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.24 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.25 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20.40, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 36.52% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DIBS is forecast to be at a low of $18.00 and a high of $23.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -77.61% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -39.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

1stdibs.Com Inc. (DIBS) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $24.08 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect 1stdibs.Com Inc. to make $26.31 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021.

1stdibs.Com Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 36.60% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 21.30% per year for the next five years.

DIBS Dividends

1stdibs.Com Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in January.

1stdibs.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 17.19% of 1stdibs.Com Inc. shares, and 94.15% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 113.69%. 1stdibs.Com Inc. stock is held by 74 institutions, with Insight Holdings Group, Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 13.39% of the shares, which is about 5.06 million shares worth $176.29 million.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with 7.04% or 2.66 million shares worth $92.62 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Legg Mason Glb Asset Mgt Tr-Clearbridge Small Cap Fd and Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2021. The former held 0.41 million shares worth $6.76 million, making up 1.10% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund held roughly 0.38 million shares worth around $6.17 million, which represents about 1.00% of the total shares outstanding.