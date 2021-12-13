Insignia Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: ISIG) Surprises Bears With Its Outlook.

In the last trading session, 12.89 million shares of the Insignia Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) were traded, and its beta was 0.33. Most recently the company’s share price was $20.70, and it changed around -$2.8 or -11.91% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $41.40M. ISIG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $35.50, offering almost -71.5% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.76, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 77.0% since then. We note from Insignia Systems Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 20.82 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.10 million.

Insignia Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) trade information

Instantly ISIG has showed a red trend with a performance of -11.91% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 35.50 on Friday, 12/10/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 41.69%. The company’s shares are currently up 252.08% year-to-date, but still up 319.03% over the last five days. On the other hand, Insignia Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) is 286.19% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 58090.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.79 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $21.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 1.43% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ISIG is forecast to be at a low of $21.00 and a high of $21.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1.45% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1.45% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Insignia Systems Inc. (ISIG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -38.10%.

ISIG Dividends

Insignia Systems Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 07 and March 11.

Insignia Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 40.49% of Insignia Systems Inc. shares, and 25.04% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 42.08%. Insignia Systems Inc. stock is held by 16 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 8.34% of the shares, which is about 0.15 million shares worth $0.86 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 3.82% or 66991.0 shares worth $0.39 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 30844.0 shares worth $0.18 million, making up 1.76% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 17968.0 shares worth around $0.11 million, which represents about 1.02% of the total shares outstanding.